News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2008 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and distribution Announcement; (2) CRCT's Distribution Per Unit For Second Quarter 2008 Exceeds Forecast By 10.4%; (3) Asset Valuation; and (4) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.