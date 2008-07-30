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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

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News

CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2008 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and distribution Announcement; (2) CRCT's Distribution Per Unit For Second Quarter 2008 Exceeds Forecast By 10.4%; (3) Asset Valuation; and (4) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"

30 Jul 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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