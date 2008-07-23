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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) 2008 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CCT Achieves 22.7% DPU Growth In 1H 2008; (3) Asset Valuation; and (4) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"

23 Jul 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcementS and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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