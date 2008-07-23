News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) 2008 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CCT Achieves 22.7% DPU Growth In 1H 2008; (3) Asset Valuation; and (4) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcementS and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.