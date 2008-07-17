News
CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2008 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CMT Achieves 13.2% Higher Second Quarter 2008 Distribution Per Unit; (3) Asset Valuation; and (4) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.