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About Us
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News

Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest

09 Jul 2008 Back

Name of Substantial Shareholder

Notice of a New Substantial Shareholder's interest.

Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest

# Others Purchase of additional shares

Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder

No. of Shares held before the change

As a percentage of issued share capital

No. of Shares which are subject of this notice

Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received

No. of Shares held after the change

Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :

No. of shares held before the change

No. of shares held after the change

% of share capital is based on 2,823,078,815 issued shares as at 2 July 2008.

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