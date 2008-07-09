News
Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest
Name of Substantial Shareholder
Notice of a New Substantial Shareholder's interest.
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
# Others Purchase of additional shares
Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
No. of Shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received
No. of Shares held after the change
Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
No. of shares held after the change
% of share capital is based on 2,823,078,815 issued shares as at 2 July 2008.