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English

About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "(1) Unaudited Results For The Period Ended 30 June 2008; (2) Art Achieves 36% Increase In 1H 2008 Unitholders' Distribution; And (3) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"

30 Jun 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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