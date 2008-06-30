News
Ascott Residence Trust - "(1) Unaudited Results For The Period Ended 30 June 2008; (2) Art Achieves 36% Increase In 1H 2008 Unitholders' Distribution; And (3) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.