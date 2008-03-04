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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

04 Mar 2008 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 04/03/2008
2. Name of Director Peter Seah Lim Huat
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 03/03/2008
2. Name of Registered Holder Peter Seah Lim Huat
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Vesting of restricted shares awarded under the contingent award on 28 February 2007 pursuant to CapitaLand Limited Restricted Stock Plan.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 96,800
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0034 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 10,563
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0004 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 107,363
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0038 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 96,800 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0034 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 107,363 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0038 % 0 %
Footnotes % of share capital is based on 2,814,357,912 issued shares as at 3 March 2008.

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