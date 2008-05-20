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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

20 May 2008 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 20/05/2008
2. Name of Director Liew Mun Leong
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 16/05/2008
2. Name of Registered Holder Liew Mun Leong
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Sales in Open Market at Own Discretion

Sales of CapitaLand's shares in respect of a total of 800,000 CapitaLand's shares at an average price of S$6.8738 per share as follows:

(a) 500,000 shares at S$6.87 each; and
(b) 300,000 shares at S$6.88 each.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 1,624,026
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.058 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 800,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.028 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 6.8738
No. of Shares held after the change 824,026
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.03 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 1,624,026 158,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.058 % 0.006 %
No. of shares held after the change 824,026 158,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.029 % 0.006 %
Footnotes % of share capital is based on 2,822,698,876 issued shares as at 16 May 2008.

(Note: This announcement supersedes SGXNET Announcement No. 104 (Date/Time of Broadcast: 20-May-2008 18:10:04). Please disregard the earlier announcement.)

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