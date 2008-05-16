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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

16 May 2008 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 16/05/2008
2. Name of Director Lim Chin Beng
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 14/05/2008
2. Name of Registered Holder Lim Chin Beng
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Exercise of Share Options/Convertibles
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 370,581
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0131 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 40,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0014 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 3.75
No. of Shares held after the change 410,581
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0145 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 370,581 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0131 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 410,581 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0145 % 0 %
Footnotes % of share capital is based on 2,822,658,876 issued shares as at 13 May 2008.

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