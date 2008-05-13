News
Clarification Of Dow Jones Reports
With reference to the Dow Jones reports earlier today, CapitaLand Limited wishes to clarify that its properties in China are not affected by the earthquake in Sichuan. However, two of its retail malls in Sichuan namely, Chengdu Jinniu Mall and Mianyang Fucheng Mall which are held by the CapitaRetail China Development Fund (of which CapitaLand Limited has an indirect interest of 45%), are currently closed to allow time for their tenants to resume business. As a safety precaution, structural engineers will also be engaged to inspect the two malls prior to the resumption of operations. CapitaLand Limited wishes to confirm that all its employees in China are safe.