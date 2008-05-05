News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|05/05/2008
|2.
|Name of Director
|Liew Mun Leong
|3.
|Notice Type
|Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Shareholding
|02/05/2008
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Liew Mun Leong
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|Sales in Open Market at Own Discretion
Sales of CapitaLand's shares in respect of a total of 800,000 CapitaLand's shares at an average price of S$6.9832 per share as follows:
(a) 100,000 shares at S$6.95 each;
(b) 245,000 shares at S$6.97 each;
(c) 55,000 shares at S$6.98 each; and
(d) 400,000 shares at S$7.00 each.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|