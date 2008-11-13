News
Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest
Name of Substantial Shareholder
Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.
The change in the percentage level
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
Sales in Open Market at Own Discretion Sale of 1,507,400 ordinary shares.
A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:
The change in the percentage level is the result of a series of transactions over the period from 17 September 2008 through 10 November 2008.
Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of shares held after the change
1) % before change - based on CapitaLand Limited's issued share capital of 2,823,314,625 shares as at 16 September 2008. 2) % after change - based on CapitaLand Limited's issued share capital of 2,823,417,875 shares as at 10 November 2008.