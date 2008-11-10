News
Clarification On Business Times Report
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to the Business Times article dated 10 November 2008, entitled "A chunk of CapitaLand assets may be up for grabs". CapitaLand wishes to state that as part of its active portfolio management, the Group seeks to divest its non-core assets even as it studies acquisition opportunities and enhances its core assets. With reference to the four industrial properties, CapitaLand will look into the possibility of divesting them at the appropriate time, at the right price and when target returns are met. Currently, there is no definitive plan to divest. CapitaLand will make the appropriate announcement if and when there is any material development.