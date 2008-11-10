News
Response To Media Queries
In response to various media queries today regarding the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort project, CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to state that in the present continuing global recessionary environment, it is strategically watching the situation and studying opportunities related to distressed companies or assets, in Singapore and other core markets, that will have a strategic fit with its core business areas. Potential opportunities will be carefully explored and evaluated, ensuring that an acquisition is made only at the right time, right price and when target returns are met given the current difficult economic operating environment. CapitaLand wishes to clarify that no discussion has transpired between itself and Sands.