News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2008 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and distribution Announcement; And (2) CRCT's Third Quarter 2008 Distribution Exceeds Forecast By 10.5%"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.