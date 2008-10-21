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English

About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2008 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements And Distribution Announcement; (2) CMT Achieves 7.3% Higher Third Quarter 2008 Distribution Per Unit; And (3) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"

21 Oct 2008 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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