News
CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2008 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements And Distribution Announcement; (2) CMT Achieves 7.3% Higher Third Quarter 2008 Distribution Per Unit; And (3) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.