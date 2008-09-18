News
Notice Of A Change In The Percentage Level Of A Substantial Shareholder's Interest
Name of Substantial Shareholder
Notice of a Change in the Percentage Level of a Substantial Shareholder's Interest or Cessation of Interest.
The change in the percentage level
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
# Others Purchase of additional 26,703,000 ordinary shares.
A statement of whether the change in the percentage level is the result of a transaction or a series of transactions:
The change in percentage level is the result of a series of transactions over the period from 6 September 2008 through 16 September 2008.
Holdings of Substantial Shareholder, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of shares held after the change
1) % before change - based on CapitaLand Limited's issued share capital of 2,823,293,105 shares as at 5 September 2008. 2) % after change - based on CapitaLand Limited's issued share capital of 2,823,314,625 shares as at 16 September 2008.