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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Presentation Slides - Raffles City Singapore 1Q 2009"

30 Apr 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 695,520 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 695,520 bytes)
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