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News

Conditional Sale And Purchase Agreement In Relation To Shares In Ankerite Pte. Ltd.

24 Apr 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 23,540 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 23,540 bytes)
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