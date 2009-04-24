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News

Clarification On Press Release Issued By Fitch Ratings

24 Apr 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to the press release issued by Fitch Ratings on 24 April 2009 titled "Fitch Affirms Okeanos Investment Corp; Revises Outlook to Stable".

CapitaLand wishes to clarify that payment collections are still ongoing for the units in RiverGate. Further to the status reported in Fitch's press release, payment has been collected for an additional 12 units, bringing the total number of units paid to 429. CapitaLand expects to continue collecting payments for the remaining units over the next several weeks. The remaining units include an enbloc transaction to a single entity.

RiverGate, a 545-unit development jointly developed by CapitaLand and Hwa Hong Corporation, obtained Temporary Occupation Permit in March 2009.

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