News
Clarification On Press Release Issued By Fitch Ratings
CapitaLand wishes to clarify that payment collections are still ongoing for the units in RiverGate. Further to the status reported in Fitch's press release, payment has been collected for an additional 12 units, bringing the total number of units paid to 429. CapitaLand expects to continue collecting payments for the remaining units over the next several weeks. The remaining units include an enbloc transaction to a single entity.
RiverGate, a 545-unit development jointly developed by CapitaLand and Hwa Hong Corporation, obtained Temporary Occupation Permit in March 2009.