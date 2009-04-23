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News

Results Of The Annual General Meeting And The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 23 April 2009

23 Apr 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,737 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,737 bytes)
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