News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2009 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; And (2) CapitaRetail China Trust's 1Q 2009 DPU Incureases By 38.1% Year-On-Year"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.