CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2009 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; And (2) CapitaRetail China Trust's 1Q 2009 DPU Incureases By 38.1% Year-On-Year"

17 Apr 2009 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

Back to top