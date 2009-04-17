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News

Increase In Registered Capital Of Raffles City (Hangzhou) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

17 Apr 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,285 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,285 bytes)
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