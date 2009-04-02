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Clarification On Media Reports
It is CapitaLand's disclosure policy to make the appropriate announcements as and when required, in accordance with the SGX-ST Listing Rules.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English