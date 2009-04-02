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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Clarification On Media Reports

02 Apr 2009 Back
CapitaLand refers to today's media reports and wishes to clarify that currently it has no plans to privatise Australand. Australand remains a core business and a long-term investment for the CapitaLand Group.

It is CapitaLand's disclosure policy to make the appropriate announcements as and when required, in accordance with the SGX-ST Listing Rules.
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