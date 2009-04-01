CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition Of Shares In The Ascott (Vietnam) Investments Pte Ltd - Legal Completion"

01 Apr 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 132,297 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 132,297 bytes)
Back to top