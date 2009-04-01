News
Ascott Residence Trust - "Acquisition Of Shares In The Ascott (Vietnam) Investments Pte Ltd - Legal Completion"
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 132,297 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments