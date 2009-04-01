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Reply To Business Times Report

01 Apr 2009 Back
CapitaLand refers to the commentary "CapitaLand bonus: a question on revaluation" (The Business Times, 31 March 2009).

CapitaLand wishes to state categorically that revaluation gains were excluded in the computation of the 2007 Economic Value Added (EVA) bonus. Only gains realised upon divestment of assets were included. However, the EVA statements in CapitaLand's annual reports do include revaluation gains.

CapitaLand has actively managed its property portfolio to maximise shareholder value. In 2007 and 2008, CapitaLand monetised about S$7 billion of assets at the peak of the cycle while reinvesting about S$3 billion.
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