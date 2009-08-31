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News

S$1,300,000,000 3.125 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2018 - Payment Of Interest

31 Aug 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,824 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,230 bytes)
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