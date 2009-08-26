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News

Jiaxing Kaijia Cangchu Co. Ltd 嘉兴凯嘉仓储有限公司 Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

26 Aug 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,180 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,580 bytes)
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