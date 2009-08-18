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News

Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue and Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

18 Aug 2009 Back
The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 19,458 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 81,418 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 19,857 bytes)
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