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Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand In China" To Be Presented At Morgan Stanley Investment Management Global Emerging Markets Offsite On 18 August 2009

18 Aug 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,180,888 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,180,649 bytes)
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