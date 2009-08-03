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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascott Residence Trust"

03 Aug 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,644 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,134 bytes)
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