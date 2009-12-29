News
CapitaMall Trust - "S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme Established by Cmt Mtn Pre. Ltd. And Guaranteed By Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited"
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 155,105 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments