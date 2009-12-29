CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaMall Trust - "S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme Established by Cmt Mtn Pre. Ltd. And Guaranteed By Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited"

29 Dec 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 155,105 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 155,105 bytes)
Back to top