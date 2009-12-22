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News

Sale Of Entire 50% Stake In Chengdu CapitaLand Zhixin Wenjiang Co., Ltd

22 Dec 2009 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,189 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,189 bytes)
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