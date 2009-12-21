CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Completion Of First Phase of Subscription Of Equity Shares In Rattha Somerset Greenways (Chennai) Private Limited

21 Dec 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.



Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,239 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,239 bytes)
Back to top