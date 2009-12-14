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News

Subscription Of Equity Shares In Rattha Somerset Greenways (Chennai) Private Limited

14 Dec 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,017 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,017 bytes)
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