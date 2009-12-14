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News

S$1,000,000,000 2.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2022 - Payment Of Interest

14 Dec 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,717 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,717 bytes)
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