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News

Treasure Home International Limited - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

02 Dec 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,026 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,026 bytes)
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