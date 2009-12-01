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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Payment of Acquisition Fee By Way of Issue Of Units In Ascott Residence Trust

01 Dec 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.




Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 25,241 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 31,216 bytes)
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