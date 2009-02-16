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News

CapitaLand Rights Issue - Lodgement And Despatch Of Offer Information Statement

16 Feb 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 851,375 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 41,708 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 851,375 bytes)
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