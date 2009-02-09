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News

CapitaMall Trust - "Proposed Rights Issue To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Approximately S$1.23 Billion"

09 Feb 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued the following announcements on the above matter, as attached for information:

1) Announcement
2) News Release
3) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM")
4) Notice Of Rights Issue Books Closure Date
5) Notice To Holders Of S$650,000,000 1.0% Convertible Bonds Due 2013
6) EGM Circular to Unitholders


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 126,087 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 69,771 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 76,529 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 65,662 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 65,327 bytes)
  6. Attachment 6 (Size: 510,590 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 126,087 bytes)
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