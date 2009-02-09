News
CapitaMall Trust - "Proposed Rights Issue To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Approximately S$1.23 Billion"
1) Announcement
2) News Release
3) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM")
4) Notice Of Rights Issue Books Closure Date
5) Notice To Holders Of S$650,000,000 1.0% Convertible Bonds Due 2013
6) EGM Circular to Unitholders
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 126,087 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 69,771 bytes)
- Attachment 3 (Size: 76,529 bytes)
- Attachment 4 (Size: 65,662 bytes)
- Attachment 5 (Size: 65,327 bytes)
- Attachment 6 (Size: 510,590 bytes)