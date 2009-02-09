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News

Rights Issue To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Approximately S$1.84 Billion

09 Feb 2009 Back
The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 83,159 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 109,371 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 83,737 bytes)
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