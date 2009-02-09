News
Request For Trading Halt
Pending results release and a separate announcement.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Pending results release and a separate announcement.