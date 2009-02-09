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English

About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

(i) Change of Date Of Release Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended 31 December 2008 (ii) Release Of An Announcement

09 Feb 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,815 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,352 bytes)
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