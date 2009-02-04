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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Australand - "(1) Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report; And (2) Australand Delivers Increased Operating Profit"

04 Feb 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Australand, has today issued announcements on the above matters.

For details, please refer to the announcements posted by Australand on the SGX website www.sgx.com.
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