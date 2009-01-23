CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Response To Media Reports

23 Jan 2009 Back
In response to media reports, CapitaLand wishes to state that it has received and is continuing to receive various proposals for fund raising. These proposals include rights issues.

CapitaLand has not made any decisions. If and when there are any material developments, CapitaLand would make the appropriate announcement on the SGX-ST in accordance with the Listing Rules of the SGX-ST.


Back to top