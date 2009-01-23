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Response To Media Reports
CapitaLand has not made any decisions. If and when there are any material developments, CapitaLand would make the appropriate announcement on the SGX-ST in accordance with the Listing Rules of the SGX-ST.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English