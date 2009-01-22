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News

Date Of Release Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended 31 December 2008

22 Jan 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,486 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,486 bytes)
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