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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - (1) Distribution Per Unit; And (2) Adjustment To The Conversion Price Of S$370,000,000 2.0 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2013

31 Jul 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,402 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 64,723 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,402 bytes)
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