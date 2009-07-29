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News

Companies In Members' Voluntary Liquidation (i) Malachite Land pte ltd (ii) Orthoclase Pte Ltd

29 Jul 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,897 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,897 bytes)
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