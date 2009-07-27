CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand's Participation In Australand Rights Issue

27 Jul 2009 Back
The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,243 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 82,167 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,243 bytes)
Back to top