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CapitaMall Trust - "(1) 2009 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CMT Achieves 15.8% Higher Second Quarter 2009 Distributable Income Year-On-Year; (3) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date; And (4) Asset Valuation."

24 Jul 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's ("CapitaLand") subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued announcements and news release on the above matters.

For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

CapitaLand currently has an effective interest of approximately 29.77% in CMT and equity accounts for CMT as its associate by taking its share of CMT's financial results (including its revaluations) in the consolidated financial statements of the CapitaLand Group.

The effects of all the latest valuations announced by CapitaLand's subsidiary, Australand, and its associates CapitaCommercial Trust, CapitaRetail China Trust, Ascott Residence Trust and CMT above (after taking into account CapitaLand's effective interest in the underlying properties) will be included in the consolidated financial statements of the CapitaLand Group.

Revaluations of the CapitaLand Group's other properties and those of its other significant associates will also be included in the consolidated financial statements of the CapitaLand Group.
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