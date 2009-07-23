News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "(1) 2009 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And distribution Announcement; (2) CapitaRetail China Trust's 2Q 2009 DPU Increases By 14.1% Year-On-Year; (3) Asset Valuation; And (4) Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date."
CapitaLand Limited's ("CapitaLand") subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued announcements and news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com. CapitaLand currently has an effective interest of approximately 26.89% in CRCT and equity accounts for CRCT as its associate by taking its share of CRCT's financial results (including its revaluations) in the consolidated financial statements of the CapitaLand Group.